Pune Connect 2019 aims to give startups a platform to pitch to top investor levels

pune

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 20:51 IST

The Software Exporters’ Association of Pune (SEAP) will host the eighth edition of ‘Pune Connect 2019’ on Saturday, December 14, at Hyatt Regency, Ahmednagar road.

The day-long event will provide a a common platform for IT enterprises, startups, scale-ups and engineering organisations.

“The outline of the programme is to help promote startups in Pune, which has become a hub for budding entrepreneurs. The event is aimed at helping professionals and organisations understand the recipe of success in a transforming and connected world,” said Abhijit Atre, chairman Pune Connect.

Atre along with Ashwin Megha, president SEAP; Vidyadhar Purandare, vice-president, SEAP; Swapnil Deshpande, programme director, Pune Connect and members of SEAP held a press conference on Monday, regarding the event.

“This year we received 75 applications from startups and 20 of them have been invited to participate at the event. The top five startups will get an opportunity to present their idea and pitch to investors. The top three, will get an invitation to enroll with the Hatch programme from Digital Ocean,” said Megha.

The theme this year is ‘Future in the Connected World’ . The event will be divided into three separate tracks dedicated to technology, research and workforce. Gurukul Felicitation and Corporate Awards of 2019, a SEAP initiative will also be held.

Sameer Garde, president, Cisco India and SAARC theatre and Jaspreet Bindra, advisor, consultant, Author of ‘The Tech Whisperer will conduct the sessions. Acid attack survivor, Anmol Rodriguez will also give an inspirational talk. Omkar Rathi, director general, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) will be the chief guest.

“Besides learning about new technology trends and strategies, the participants will also get an exposure and business networking opportunities with investors in Pune region,” said Purandare.