  • Monday, Jul 09, 2018
Pune constable held for sexually harassing colleague on night duty

Victim and accused are posted at Market Yard police station.

pune Updated: Jul 09, 2018 17:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
According to the Market Yard police, the accused and complainant, both were on night duty on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. As per the complaint, the accused, around 2.45 am, made remarks of a sexual nature about his colleague. 
(HT PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION )

A constable attached to Market Yard police station was arrested on Saturday for sexually harassing a female colleague of the same police station.The accused has been identified as Rajesh More, 45 , presently posted with Market Yard police station.The constable was accused of allegedly harassing a 25-year-old female constable while on duty, on Friday night.

According to the Market Yard police, the accused and complainant, both were on night duty on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. As per the complaint, the accused, around 2.45 am, made remarks of a sexual nature about his colleague.The incident was reported to senior officials on Friday morning, after which a complaint was registered leading to the arrest of constable More.A case under Section 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment ) of the Indian Penal Code has been registeredagainst the accused.

