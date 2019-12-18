Pune Construction Engineering Research Foundation develops indigenous ‘maturity meter’ to measure strength of concrete

pune

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 21:00 IST

In order to measure and determine the strength of concrete used in construction, the Pune Construction Engineering Research Foundation (PCERF) has developed an indigenous ‘maturity meter’ device.

The information was shared by Vishwas Lokare, president, PCERF, at a press conference held in the city on Wednesday.

The indigenous device, called ‘Intelligent Concrete Maturity Meter’ is affordable and easy to use, said Lokare. The small device, which can be directly connected to the mobile phone has been specifically developed to suit the techniques and skills of end users in India.

By using this indigenous maturity meter, the overall project cost can be saved by 10 to 12 per cent as it will be available at 30 to 40 per cent of the cost of the maturity meter which is imported. The indigenous maturity meter is currently available in the market.

A 35-year-old, non-profit organisation in the construction sector, PCERF introduces new and cost-effective technologies to business associates.

The main objective of the organisation is to provide training and useful research for newer technologies in the sector.