Pune CRPF head wins ‘smart policing’ award

Commandant Dhirendra Verma who heads the Institute of IED Management (IIM) of the force located in Pune received the award

pune Updated: Aug 24, 2019 16:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Country’s largest paramilitary force CRPF on Friday received three ‘smart policing’ awards for rendering exceptional services to people living in remote violence-hit areas of Chhattisgarh and Jammu and Kashmir.

One of the awards was received by Commandant Dhirendra Verma who heads the Institute of IED Management (IIM) of the force located in Pune. The institute has been instrumental in saving lives of troops and common people by creating awareness about IED threats and suggesting effective counter-IED techniques in the regions affected by Naxalism and insurgency.

Sudhir Kumar, the commandant of the CRPF’s 85th battalion deployed in Chattisgarh’s Bijapur district, was awarded for initiating people-friendly work in regions hit by Maoist violence . One ‘smart policing’ award was given to the CRPF’s special helpline--14411-based in Kashmir .

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 16:33 IST

