Pune district football association league: BEG lift super division championship title

The Bombay Engineer Group (BEG) scored maximum points to lift the championship title of super division of the Pune District Football Association League 2018-19 played at the PDFA ground in Dobarwadi on Thursday.

FC Pune City won the title in the under-14 and 16 group and registered a double crown in the tournament.

In the super division group, BEG won against Parshuramians FC. At the end of the league, BEG and Parshuramians FC both gained the same 37 points and both teams won 12 matches and had 1 draw. But due to the goal difference, BEG emerged as the champions. BEG scored 42 while Parshuramians 44, BEG received 4 goals while Parshuramians received 10 goals.

FC Pune City registered a 5-4 win via penalty shootout against Keshav Madhav Pratishthan Limited and bagged the under-14 category title. In the under-16 age group category, FC Pune City managed to score a 4-3 win against Lion PHS and won the championship.

Results:

Super Division:

BEG: 2 (Prema Nanda 18th, S. Lokhande 56th) drew Parshuramians FC: 2 (Gulam Ansari 67th, 79th)

Under 14: FC Pune City: 0, 4, 1 (Usman Khan, Arsh Bagwan, Fahad Shaikh, Harshawardhan Dhumal, Bhargav Sawant) beat in sudden death Keshav Madhav Pratishthan Limited: 0, 4 (Gaurav More, Stalin Hirekari, Sumit Patange, Harshawardhan Miya); Full time 0-0.

Under 16: FC Pune City: 1, 3 (Varad Y. 3rd, Laki Shedge, Frank S., Stefan Z.) beat in tie breaker Lion PCH: 1, 2 (Parth Kumar 15th, Vishesh P., Aryan A.); Full time 1-1.

