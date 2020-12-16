Pune district reports 660 Covid positive cases, 7 deaths on Tuesday

pune

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 22:01 IST

Pune: Pune district reported 660 positive cases and seven deaths on Tuesday due to Covid-19 as per the state health department which took the progressive positive count to 364,376. Of these total cases 339,739 have recovered, 7,648 were declared dead and 16,953 are active cases.

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 307 fresh positives taking the total Covid cases to 186,951 and three deaths in the last 24 hours till Tuesday evening which took the death toll to 4,366.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 133 fresh positives taking the total Covid cases to 91,779 and two deaths in the last 24 hours till Tuesday evening which took the death toll to 1,259.

Pune rural reported 220 fresh positives taking the total Covid cases to 85,646 and two deaths in the last 24 hours till Tuesday evening which took the death toll to 2,024.