Pune doctors advice zero interaction with sun, double liquid intake

With cases of sun stroke, dehydration, fatigue on the rise, city doctors have prescribed precautionary measures in order to beat the extreme heat conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 40.8 degree Celsius on March 30.

Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president, Indian Medical Association, Maharashtra said, “Drink plenty of water, up to three litres a day. Include fresh fruit juices, home-made sherbets, buttermilk, lassi with little salt in your daily diet. Avoid drinking refrigerated water or aerated drinks. Coconut water, watermelons, cucumbers must be an essential part of your everyday diet. Use hats, umbrellas, scarves to shield yourself from the sun light.”

Dr Sanjay Pathare, medical director, Ruby Hall Clinic said,“It is advised that people drink a lot fluids and avoid going out in the sun. People must take extra precautionary measures in the next two months.”

Dr Sanjay Lalwani, medical director, Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital and research centre said, “Cases of fever, sore throat, rashes are being reported on a daily basis. So far we are yet to receive cases of severe heat strokes, however, with summer vacations approaching a rise in cases is being predicted. Precautionary measures to avoid such conditions must be implemented.”

Experts have cited the scorching heat that is experienced in April and May as having made an early appearance as the reason.

Maximum temp dips by 2°C, March-end scorcher to continue

The Shivajinagar observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 38.08 °C as the maximum temperature on Sunday. On Saturday, the city endured a maximum temperature of 40.8°C.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD Pune said, “The sudden drop in the temperature is due to the presence of the upper air cyclonic conditions that are prevailing over Maharashtra that are absorbing the moisture from the Arabian Sea via the westerly winds.”

Kashyapi further added, “Because of this moisture incarnation, isolated pockets of Marathwada and Vidarbha might experience cloudy days and light rainfall in the next 24 hours.”

IMD officials also stated that the upper air cyclonic condition may disappear on Monday and temperature in the city will rise again.

The IMD also forecast a heat wave in Marathwada for the next 48 hours and in Vidarbha for the next 72 hours. However, there is no heat wave warning in central Maharashtra, Goa and Konkan regions.

According to the IMD officials, heatwave conditions arise when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40°C or more for the plains; 37°C or more for coastal stations and at least 30°C or more for hilly regions. A heat wave condition is declared if at least two stations meet this criterion in a meteorological sub-division for at least two consecutive days.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 17:11 IST