Pune experiences Saturday morning chill with minimum temp dropping to 8.7 degrees Celsius

pune

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 21:51 IST

On Saturday, the city woke up to a chilly minimum temperature of 8.7 degrees Celsius being recorded at the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla. Overall, the city witnessed an average minimum temperature of 12.1 degrees Celsius in the evening, and maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius with certain places dropping as low as 9.7 degrees Celsius in Pashan, 9.2 degrees Celsius in Rajgurunagar, 8.8 degrees Celsius in Talegaon and 14.7 degrees Celsius in Shivanjinagar.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the February 9 will generally be cloudy and hazy at isolated places in the morning hours with the minimum temperature at 13 degrees Celsius and maximum at 30 degrees Celsius.

“Maharashtra is witnessing a chill as the north is undergoing western disturbance and therefore, northerly winds coming in are leading to a drop in temperatures in certain areas. Night temperatures were appreciably above normal in parts of Central Maharashtra, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Assam, Meghalaya, parts of Marathwada, Vidarbha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala,” said an official from IMD.

On February 10, the minimum temperature will be 14 degrees Celsius and maximum will be 30 degrees Celsius. The weather will continue to be cloudy, hazy at isolated places until February 12, while the minimum temperature is likely to drop to 12 degrees Celsius on February 14, according to IMD.

According to IMD, a trough formed in the westerlies and extended from south Tamil Nadu to Chhattisgarh across interior Karnataka and the cyclonic circulation over Marathwada and Vidarbha extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level will persist over Marathwada and neighbouring areas.

Vidharbha experienced rain on Saturday and is likely to experience rain in the next two days with thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.