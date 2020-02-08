e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / Pune experiences Saturday morning chill with minimum temp dropping to 8.7 degrees Celsius

Pune experiences Saturday morning chill with minimum temp dropping to 8.7 degrees Celsius

pune Updated: Feb 08, 2020 21:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

On Saturday, the city woke up to a chilly minimum temperature of 8.7 degrees Celsius being recorded at the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla. Overall, the city witnessed an average minimum temperature of 12.1 degrees Celsius in the evening, and maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius with certain places dropping as low as 9.7 degrees Celsius in Pashan, 9.2 degrees Celsius in Rajgurunagar, 8.8 degrees Celsius in Talegaon and 14.7 degrees Celsius in Shivanjinagar.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the February 9 will generally be cloudy and hazy at isolated places in the morning hours with the minimum temperature at 13 degrees Celsius and maximum at 30 degrees Celsius.

“Maharashtra is witnessing a chill as the north is undergoing western disturbance and therefore, northerly winds coming in are leading to a drop in temperatures in certain areas. Night temperatures were appreciably above normal in parts of Central Maharashtra, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Assam, Meghalaya, parts of Marathwada, Vidarbha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala,” said an official from IMD. 

On February 10, the minimum temperature will be 14 degrees Celsius and maximum will be 30 degrees Celsius. The weather will continue to be cloudy, hazy at isolated places until February 12, while the minimum temperature is likely to drop to 12 degrees Celsius on February 14, according to IMD.

According to IMD, a trough formed in the westerlies and extended from south Tamil Nadu to Chhattisgarh across interior Karnataka and the cyclonic circulation over Marathwada and Vidarbha extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level will persist over Marathwada and neighbouring areas. 

Vidharbha experienced rain on Saturday and is likely to experience rain in the next two days with thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. 

top news
NCP activist claims plot to kill Sharad Pawar; files police complaint
NCP activist claims plot to kill Sharad Pawar; files police complaint
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
‘Shaheen Bagh repaying debt to AAP’: BJP MP tweets appeal to ‘patriots’
‘Shaheen Bagh repaying debt to AAP’: BJP MP tweets appeal to ‘patriots’
Half a million Indian payment card details are being sold for $9 a piece
Half a million Indian payment card details are being sold for $9 a piece
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
Man crosses road inches away from elephant, shocking video angers people
Man crosses road inches away from elephant, shocking video angers people
Maruti Suzuki displays Jimny at Auto Expo to gauge Indian customer response
Maruti Suzuki displays Jimny at Auto Expo to gauge Indian customer response
Delhi exit polls decoded: AAP win predicted, BJP makes gains, Congress lags
Delhi exit polls decoded: AAP win predicted, BJP makes gains, Congress lags
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Swara BhaskerDelhi Assembly Election 2020 VotingDelhi Polls 2020Shaheen BaghDelhi Exit Poll Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News