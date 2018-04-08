Pune farmers to showcase organic produce at 2nd grains festival

Aiming to provide farmers with a platform to showcase their unadulterated food grains, the Vasundhara Swachata Abhiyan will be holding a three-day zero budget natural farming (ZBNF) grains festival at Baner, beginning from April 13 to 15 at Tukaram Gad on Baner road. This is the second year the grains festival is being held in the city.

“Last year, we had 19 stalls, while this year we have 25. There are around 200 farmers in Pune district who follow natural farming methods and have produced quite an yield in the last five years,” said Deepak Shrote, member of the Vasundhara Swachata Abhityan.

“Pune city, too, boasts of 15 to 20 farmers who have retained their farms and are follow natural farming despite being sandwiched between urbanisation,” Shrote added.

The abhiyan had held training sessions for farmers under the guidance of ‘Krishi Rishi’ Subhash Palekar, a Padma Shri recipient, who taught them the technique of natural farming using indigenous cow’s dung as manure and cow urine as its nutrients to create organic fertilizers.

“According to Palekar, one indigenous cow can help grow 50 acres of organic food. With this idea, we thought of giving the farmers a platform to showcase their pure unadulterated food grains,” said Govind Bhoite, another member of the Abhiyan.

Farmers who have been practising this technique for at least three years now will be bringing their produce directly for sale. The items that would be available are: pulses, rice, wheat, desi cow ghee, cold pressed oil, etc. The event will be inaugurated by MLA Medha Kulkarni.