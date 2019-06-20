Pune furniture traders booked for murder

Two furniture traders from Rajasthan, working in Pune, were booked by the Pune police for the murder of a man who used to work for them.

The deceased man was identified asRam Swarup, 21, a resident of Nagaur district of Rajasthan who worked as domestic help for the traders.

One of the traders who owned the shop in Chaudhary vasti area of Kharadi near Chandannagar in Pune was identified as Pappu Ram.

Swarup’s father is the complainant in the case.

Pappu had the deceased man do jobs like cleaning and cooking at the shop even though he was supposed to work in the furniture business. Ram eventually refused to do the cleaning work, according to the complainant.

When he refused, Pappu and his friend Jagdish forced him shut in a room on May 5. They also beat him up, causing grievous injuries, according to the police.

The two men, then, allegedly sent him back to Rajasthan on May 6. Ram was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jaipur as well as Jodhpur. However, he succumbed to his injuries at 7am on June 4, according to the police.

A case was registered at a police station in Rajasthan and transferred to Pune. Assistant commissioner of police Shivaji Pawar of the Yerawada division is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 302 (murder), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 3(1)(2)(5) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

