Pune FYJC admissions extended till September 17 

pune

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 22:27 IST

After the 3rd round of First Come First Serve (FCFS) phase 1 of the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission process ended on August 28, the centralised admission process (CAP) committee has again extended the admission process till September 17. From August 31, the second phase of FCFS admissions will start, which will be conducted in three rounds. On September 17, the final vacancy of seats will be declared by the CAP committee.

“Students who have not yet taken admission; have cancelled their admissions; who have been rejected; Allowed to keep terms (ATKT) students and students who have passed the SSC exams in July 2019 and those who have got ATKT in March or July 2019 exams can take admission through this round. There will be three rounds in FCFS phase two and in the first round students with 60 per cent and above, in the second round students with 35 per cent and above and in the third round, ATKT students can take the admission,” said Meenakshi Raut, deputy director of education, Pune and incharge of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) committee.

“Students, who cancel their admissions, can participate in FCFS round-2. But as this round is an FCFS round, seats which are visible as vacant, might get filled immediately as it may be allotted to another student who applies for it. Hence, if the student cancels his admission, then, he shall be solely responsible. Therefore, students are requested to cancel their admission thoughtfully. We have also instructed all the junior colleges to ensure completion of the syllabus of students who are admitted after the commencement of colleges by conducting extra lectures and practicals,” added Raut.

