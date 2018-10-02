Pune girl thrashed by three men for resisting molestation

A case of sexual harassment has been registered against three unidentified men for molesting and beating up a 20-year-old girl on Friday.

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm when the victim was on a stroll with her friend post dinner in Mukund nagar area of Pune. “The two girls were taking a walk post dinner. The accused, arrived on a moped and touched her from behind. In response she hurled expletives at them. They later returned and physically assaulted her,”said SM Kshirsagar, sub inspector, Swargate police station who is investigating the case.

The victim sustained minor injuries on her face, shoulder and hands. The police are on a lookout for the three men . “We are looking for CCTV footage of the area. Since the incident occurred at night the quality of the surveillance footage is not great, but we will nab them soon,” Kshirsagar added.

The complaint was filed by the victim’s friend. A case has been registered under Sections 354 (molestation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Swargate police station against the three.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 15:11 IST