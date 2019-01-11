Pune international film festival, kicks off with a tango performance

The evening kicked off with a tango performance by senior tango dancers Gladys Fernandez and Santosh Awatramani. The dance was chosen, as Argentina is the country for PIFF’s section ‘Country Focus’.

Actors Sumeet Raghavan and Kshitij Date presented and anchored the ceremony and shared anecdotes of the 17-year long history.

Dignitaries present at the event, were senior actor Rohini Hattangadi, City Pride multiplex owners Prakash and Arvind Chapalkar lit the inaugural lamp. The chief guests also launched the catalogue for PIFF 2019.

Rohini shared, “This is a great responsibility bestowed on me. I was hoping Vinod Tawade, minister of cultural affairs, Maharashtra, would be here. I am so honoured now that I am getting the responsibility of inaugurating the 17th year of PIFF. Despite being a Puneite, this is my first time at the festival and I am glad I could make it here.”

Last year, the festival saw 200 entries, and this year it received 1,634 film entries from across 104 countries. 142 films from 42 countries will be screened. Dr Jabbar Patel, chairman and director of the festival, shared, “This year, a new award has been included and presented by The MIT school of Film and Television, titled, Humanity award at 1,000 dollars. We are also looking forward to a raise in funding soon, as the government has promised the same.”

PIFF distinguished awards for outstanding contribution in Indian Cinema were conferred upon senior director Govind Nihalani and senior actor Dilip Prabhavalkar.

Nihalani on receiving the award, said, “I am grateful for this generous and graceful gesture in appreciation of whatever little I have been able to do. I have been part of this festival couple of years ago. And, I know the kind of passion and precision at which they approach their work. They have been consistent for 17 years now and have brought positive change in the outlook and response and creating a culture of cinema in the city.”

Prabhavalkar shared, “I want to express my gratitude and I feel humbled when I look at the past awardees. I am fortunate that I had the opportunity to play all these roles in my life. The most important role in my career was that of Mahatma Gandhi in Lage Raho Munnabhai. This is an auspicious coincidence that I am getting the award on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.”

Music composer Raamlaxman was felicitated with the SD Burman International Award for creative sound and music for his contribution to music in Indian cinema. The auditorium stood up and offered a standing ovation to the musical legend.

PIFF is jointly organised by Pune Film Foundation and the Government of Maharashtra.

What to look out for on January 11

Film name: Naal

When: 11am

Where: City Pride, Kothrud

Film name: Chumbak

When: 2pm

Where: City Pride, Kothrud

Film name: Andhadhun

When: 5.20pm

Where: City Pride, Kothrud

PIFF FORUM

1. My journey: An actor’s truth by Rohini Hattangadi

When: 12.20pm

Where: City Pride, Kothrud

2. Vision chaos: Sriram Raghvan and Tabu

When: 3pm

Where: City Pride, Kothrud

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 15:51 IST