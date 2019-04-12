Pune loses a noted politics professor, in the passing away of Vijay Deo

Vijay Deo, noted professor of Sir Parashurambhau (SP) college, passed away on April 11, 2019 due to a heart attack. He was 78-years old. He is survived by his wife Veena Deo, an author, and two daughters, Mrunal Kulkarni, actor and Madhura Deo. Vijay Deo was son-in-law of well-known Marathi author GN Dandekar.

“Professor Vijay Deo was known for his in-depth study of politics and his love for socio-political writing,” said Milind Joshi, Marathi author.

Deo received his PhD in 1983 for his work on Machiavelli and Kautileya’s works on politics. He joined SP college in 1966. “He was heading the department of politics, and was a favourite of the students, as he was always cheerful. Deo was also the one to initiate competitive exams in the college,” said Dilip Sheth, principal, SP College.

Deo was the principal of SP college from 2000 to 2002. He was also member of Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth (TMV) as well as Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU)’s political study circle. He had presented several papers in various national seminars and also conducted workshops on socio-political subjects like national politics and democracy.

Baban Minde, Marathi author, who is very close to the family said, “He was always helpful and motivated new writers by reading their work and offering critical appreciation. This was his way of making the new writer to stick to writing and not leave it in between. He would always suggest what a writer should read.”

