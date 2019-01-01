Pune man arrested and bailed within 24 hours for filming a woman take bath

A man was booked, arrested and granted bail within a day’s time for filming a woman while she was bathing in Balewadi area of Pune on Sunday morning.

The accused was identified asJayvant Haribhau Borade, 27 a resident of Boradewadi area in Moshi. The complainant, was in the bathroom of her house when the incident happened.

A driver by profession, Borade was visiting his sister who lives in the area. While he was on a morning walk, Borade reached the area where the complainant’s bathroom window opens up. When he noticed the woman taking a bath, he decided to film her. The complainant realised she was being filmed and alerted her husband.

“The bathroom is attached to their two-storey house. The bathroom window is very close to the compound. This man was passing by when he peeped inside the window,” said Tukaram Fadd, police sub inspector Chaturshringi police station who is investigating the case.“He was arrested yesterday (Sunday) but was granted bail ,” added Fadd.

While the woman is a housewife, her husband is an electrician and also works as a gym instructor, according to the police.A case under Section 354(c) (voyeurism) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the man at Chaturshringi police station.

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 16:27 IST