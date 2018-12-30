Pune man duped by caller who offered help to prevent online fraud

A 68-year-old man on Friday was duped by a caller who ironically claimed to offer his help in ensuring safety against fraudsters.The complainant is a resident of Gokhalenagar.The incident occurred between May 5 and 7 when the complainant received a call at 6.46 pm from an unidentified person claiming to have called from customer care service of the complainant’s service provider.

The complainant received a text message at the same time to which the caller asked him to reply to the text with 1 if he wanted to ensure safety against banking and financial fraud. After sending the text, the caller asked the complainant to keep his phone off for the next 24 hours. In the meanwhile, the caller accessed the victim’s account in ICICI Bank and withdrew ₹99,999 according to the police. The police are looking for the person.

A case under Sections 419 and 420 of Indian Penal Code and Section 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Chaturshringi police station against the unidentified person. Police inspector (crime) Vaishali Galande of Chaturshringi police station is investigating the case.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 16:43 IST