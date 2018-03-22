Pune man injured after being accidentally shot by cousin in Bibvewadi

A 22-year-old was injured in an incident of accidental gun firing in Indiranagar area of Bibvewadi on Thursday afternoon. The owner of the firearm was identified as the victim’s 25-year-old cousin brother, who is a police constable. While the injured was identified as Ganesh Prakash Kamble, the constable was identified as Ashok Vilas Dhavre. Dhavre is posted in B Company at police headquarters in Shivajinagar.

The incident happened on the premises of a Hanuman temple in Ganeshnagar area of Upper Indiranagar in Bibvewadi. The bullet went through the left side of the injured man’s left abdomen and landed on the floor of the temple. The police recovered the fired bullet from the spot. The bullet also hit the door of the temple and left a mark.

The bullet also hit the door of the temple and left a mark. (HT PHOTO)

Kamble was rushed to Sahyadri Hospital in Erandwane, Pune, by the constable who called the police control room himself after the incident. The police detained Dhavre and brought him to Bibvewadi police station for questioning. He told the police that he had bent down to pay tribute at the temple and the gun accidentally fired.

“The accused works at the police headquarters in Shivajinagar and was posted as a security guard to Sambhaji Brigade member and author Shrimanth Kokate since March 19,” said senior police inspector Balasaheb Kopnar of Bibvewadi. “It was a revolver and had no safety lock. He was in uniform and was headed to work. The injured man was sitting on the steps of the temple where Dhavre was paying respect from outside the temple,” said senior PI Kopnar.

The police are questioning him and will file a report in the matter after a panchnama in the case is registered. However, the constable, who has been in the force since 2014, was not arrested.