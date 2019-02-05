Pune man with seven criminal cases externed

The Khadak police have externed Nitin Shivaji Kasabe (32), a criminal who had seven cases lodged against him at different police stations in the city.

Rajendra Mokashi, incharge of Khadak police station said, “Kasbe has been externed Pune city commissionerate and district limits for one year.”

According to the police officials, Kasbe has offences related to fights, rioting, possessing arms and spreading terror in the society. The proposal for seeking his externment was moved to the office of Suhas Bawache, Deputy Commissioner of police(DCP) Zone one. Mokashi who prepared Kasabe’s externment said, “Kasabe did not pay heed to the police warnings and continued with his unlawful activities”.

The action comes in the backdrop of K Venkatesham, Pune police commissioner’s guidelines to police station incharges across the city to take strict actions against criminals who are known offenders in the run up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 16:44 IST