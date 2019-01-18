Pune mayor warns irrigation department, says water cut will attract action

The scuffle between the civic body and the irrigation department has now heated up as Pune mayor Mukta Tilak and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officers have warned the irrigation department officers not to touch the city’s water pumping motors in future or face police action. The mayor has also asked the irrigation officers not to cut city’s water supply without getting prior permission from chief minister or district guardian minister.

The irrigation department suddenly chose to cut water supply and switched off the water pumping motors that are installed at the Khadakwasla dam on Wednesday. While there was a shutdown planned on Thursday for repair works. This is the third time that the irrigation department has taken such a huge step, which left the Mayor fuming and she decided to intervene.

The mayor threatened to visit the irrigation department on Thursday in order to seek clarification. After the Mayor’s warning the irrigation department officers rushed to the Pune Municipal Corporation headquarters on Thursday to meet Mayor Mukta Tilak.

Mayor Tialk, Saurabh Rao, municipal commissioner, Irrigation department officers T N Munde and Sanjeev Chopade met the Mayor and tried to clarify their action. Irrigation department officers said that they were acting as per the instructions given by Maharashtra Water Resource Regulatory Authority (MWRRA).

After the meeting, the Mayor briefed the media persons and said, “The irrigation department officers took a wrong action on Wednesday. We asked them the reason for their action. We also asked them that despite having instruction from chief minister and guardian minister Girish Bapat how did they touch the city’s water supply.

Mayor warned these officers to not shut down city’s water pumping motors in future or PMC will took police action against them. The mayor asked the irrigation officers to ask the necessary permissions from guardian minister Girish Bapat for cutting the city’s water supply. PMC would continue the city’s water supply 1350 MLD (Million Liter Per Day) till the month of February this year. There would be no water cuts in the city till next meeting.

MNS stages protest

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) became aggressive over the irrigation departments decision of cutting the water supply. MNS workers on Thursday protested at the irrigation departments office and cut their water supply. MNS warned irrigation department officers not to meddle with citizens of Pune or face more actions in future.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 14:51 IST