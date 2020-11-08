Pune Metro: Agriculture college-Shivajinagar tunnelling complete

pune

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 20:40 IST

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) has achieved another breakthrough as the second Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) completed 1.6 km underground tunnel digging between agriculture college and Shivajinagar on Saturday.

The TBM, named Mula, entered from agricultural college ground on November last year and completed the tunnel work of 1,600 metres within 12 months.

The Maha Metro is building two metro lines - Swargate-Nigdi and Vanaz-Ramwadi - of which almost 50 per cent work is complete.

This was one of the two TBMs being used for tunnelling the up and down line in the underground section.

Earlier in September, the first TBM had successfully dug up a tunnel between the same stretch.