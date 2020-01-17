Pune Metro: Ajit Pawar approves all route extensions under PPP model

pune

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 20:28 IST

Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and Pune district guardian minister, in a review meeting conducted with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune Metropolitian Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) officials on Friday, asked officials to execute the extensions of the metro corridors on the public private partnership (PPP) model.

MP Amol Kolhe and MLA Chetan Tupe had earlier demanded the extension of Shivajinagar-Hadapsar corridor till Loni Kalbhor which Pawar approved. Pawar also said that there is a need to extend the metro corridor from Swargate to Hadapsar.

“We have been demanding to extend the Swargate to Hadapsar corridor for a long time now as there are many commuters on the route. Ajit Pawar has accepted this proposal,” said Tupe.

“Vanaz to Chandani chowk corridor will be extended on the same line. Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro corridor will be extended till Maan as a metro car shed is being constructed there. This new metro route will be called Maan-Hinjewadi-Shivajingar metro corridor,” said Pawar

Pawar also instructed metro officials to rename Pimpri to Swargate metro corridor link as Pune-PCMC metro as many local leaders have opposed to the earlier name as the line also passes through Pimpri-Chinchwad. The rest of the corridors will be known as Pune metro only.

Pawar has also asked the officers to give priority to the Swargate-Katraj metro corridor.

PMC commissioner Saurabh Rao, PMRDA commissioner Vikram Kumar and Maha-Metro managing director Brijesh Dixit were present for the meeting.

Dixit said, “Pawar has ensured full support for the ongoing and future metro projects. Be it land acquisition or budgetary allocation, the deputy CM has said that the government would provide full support to the project. Although the ongoing metro work is not being affected by land acquisition problems but in near future we will require the land under question and so the government’s support is required. Also we will now start working on the DPR for the proposed and new metro lines and study the technical feasibility for the project and traffic in the area. As of now about 37% work on the ongoing metro work is completed.”