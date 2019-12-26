e-paper
Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Pune Metro worker dies, officials order probe

Pune Metro worker dies, officials order probe

pune Updated: Dec 26, 2019 21:58 IST
Maha-Metro, which is executing the Pune Metro rail project, has ordered an inquiry into the death of an employee working on its site on Tuesday, after the individual lost his balance and was run over by a Hydra road crane .

In a statement, Maha-Metro said, “With deep sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of Umesh Singh an employee of one of the contractors of Pune Metro who scummed to his injuries on December 24. The individual lost his balance and was run over by a Hydra road crane. He was immediately rushed to the Sassoon Hospital and Medical College, however, in spite of the best medical care provided to him, he scummed to injuries later in the day.”

According to officials of Maha-Metro, as part of inquiry to investigate into the incident, a high-level team has been asked to submit its report at the earliest. The contractor has been warned and is being penalised as per the terms of contract.

