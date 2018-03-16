Pune minor apprehended for sexual assault of two-year-old

A teenage boy was sent to observation home on Wednesday evening by the juvenile justice board (JJB) in Yerawada after he was apprehended for sexual assault of a two-and-a-half-year-old-girl. The mother of the girl had found her child crying and realised what had happened after the boy fled the spot, according to the police.

The child underwent a medical test at Sassoon General Hospital after a case was registered at Warje Malwadi police station. The teen and the child lived in the same area and were known to each other. The boy took the child to a secluded room near her house and sexually assaulted her.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon after which the child's mother immediately approached the police. A case in the matter was filed in the late hours of Tuesday and the boy was apprehended on Wednesday.

He was booked under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 354(a) (sexual harassment) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (punishment for sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), 2012.

"The boy’s father passed away. He lives with his mother who is a daily wage labourer," said police sub-inspector (PSI) RP Kshirsagar who is investigating the case. The boy never attended a school and roamed around in the day while his mother worked, the police said.

"The girl's family is from Uttar Pradesh. They have been living in Pune for the past few years," he added. While the child's mother is a housewife, her father too is a daily-wage labourer. They have two other daughters.

The minor will now be in the observation home meant for rehabilitation of children in conflict with the law. It is attached to the juvenile justice board (JJB) of Pune.