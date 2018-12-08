Pune municipal corporation plans to redevelop Balgandharva auditorium

The Pune municipal corporation has planned for redevelopment of the city’s prestigious Balgandharva auditorium and has invited proposals from registered architects for preparing the plan on Friday.

Mayor Mukta Tilak, said, “Pune municipal corporation (PMC) is aware that the Balgandharva auditorium is the cultural identity of the city and witnesses many prestigious events. The auditorium was inaugurated by PMC in the year 1968.”

The PMC in its annual budget has made the provision of redeveloping the auditorium..

As the Jungli Maharaj (JM) road and whole area is witnessing various changes and proposed metro station is coming in close vicinity of the auditorium, PMC is planning to redevelop this auditorium.

Tilak, said, “The civic body had called the designs from the register architects who will suggest to preserve the auditoriums glory.”

Mayor also ensured that though the PMC had expressed willingness and requested the designs for it, the civic body will take final decision only after considering citizens view. “PMC respects the citizens feeling associated with the auditorium and it would be considered before taking any decision about the same.”

Meanwhile, as municipal commissioner had published the appeal in media, it got wide reaction from the citizens by considering this the mayor gave clarification about the renovation of the auditorium.

