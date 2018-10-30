Pune municipal corporation to have additional monitoring of civic schools

In order to improve the quality of municipal schools in the city, the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has appointed municipal officials to undertake responsibility of ensuring proper functioning of civic schools. According to PMC commissioner Saurabh Rao, the measure is taken to streamline the reform procedure in terms of basic facilities, infrastructure, water supply etc so as to improve the quality of schools encouraging more parents to send them to the civic schools

The municipal commissioner has ordered that the responsibility to be taken by various civic body officers across various posts, like the department heads, deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner, inspectors and junior engineers. A total of 139 officers have been deputed the said duty in the first phase of implementation. The city, currently has a total of 287 municipal schools across various parts, with one lakh students admitted into the same.

“Initially, the responsibility of providing all necessary facilities used to fall directly under the school management. However,at several instances it was noted that they were not able to fulfill that,therefore discouraging students and parents. And, the civic body was unaware of the same for the longest time due to the absence of a proper inspection committee to keep tabs on the schools. This sadly breeds a wrong image that civic schools are inefficient and this move aims at changing that perspective.However, this does not mean that the officers will replace the existing school management. Rather, this is to serve as a strict additional monitoring system, to ensure good quality education and infrastructure in the schools,” said Shivaji Daundkar, PMC education officer.

Owing to this situation, the municipal commissioner, had suggested last month that the civic body officials should make regular inspections to ensure proper functioning of the schools. In order to implement the suggestion more strictly, the said advancement has now been introduced, added Daundkar.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 15:56 IST