Pune night school students success report: Toil by day, study at night

Unlike their counterparts who cleared the Class 10 exams by preparing in the comfort of their day schools and homes, some students struggled to balance work and pursue academics to achieve this success.

Students from the Saraswati Mandir night school in Pune, who cleared the SSC exams, attended classes after doing a full-time job to support their families.

Ushabai Sitaram Jagtap, 36, who secured 48.80 per cent, said, “It was not easy for me to study, look after my house and also work daily. When I was in Class 8 my father passed away and I had to drop from school to manage the family.”

The mother of a 10-year-old son said that she had to take up tailoring at home and cook at homes after her husband passed away a few years ago.

“Despite all this, I wanted to clear my Class 10 exams and joined the night school. I want to complete my graduation also,” she said.

Jyoti Kamathi, 27, who works in a boutique and has two children, secured 38.60 per cent. She said, “I am a single mother and live with my parents. I had to discontinue my education due to personal reasons. I enrolled in the night school because I want to study and get a job in the banking sector. During the exam period, my parents and friends helped me take care of my children.”

Siddhanath Hazare (18), a waiter, scored 58.20 per cent. He said, “Five years ago, a financial crisis in the family forced me to discontinue my studies. I came to Pune from Raigad and took up job as a waiter. I always wanted to continue my studies, so took admission in the night school. I want to join the police department or the army.”

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 16:51 IST