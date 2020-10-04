e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune parents unite to seeks school-fee legislation; protest held in city

Pune parents unite to seeks school-fee legislation; protest held in city

pune Updated: Oct 04, 2020 21:42 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
         

The Pune Parents United, a working group of parents whose children are in private schools in the city, held a protest at the Balgandharva Rangmandir chowk on Sunday, calling for an ordinance to regulate school fees in the state.

Around 200 parents participated in Sunday’s protest.

The demands of the protesting parents were officially sent in a demand letter on August 10 by the parents’ group.

“Schools are ignoring parents’ demands and are forcing them to pay fees on the pretext of online education. Considering the given situation, the schools are not giving us any attention. Parents are forced to come onto the streets in protest. Parents from various schools participated in this protest. Our demand is an immediate ordinance regarding fee regulation,” said Mukund Kirday, coordinator, Pune Parents United.

“The demand to cut down fees is totally reasonable as expenses on gymnasiums, labs, school lunches, transport, examinations and repairs are saved. Why should parents pay for these?

Barring the expenses related to salaries of teachers and non-teaching staff, other expenses have not incurred. In some schools these expenses (apart from salaries) constitute almost 50 per cent to 60 per cent of the total expenses,” he claimed.

“During this Covid pandemic everyone is hit hard financially. In such circumstances private schools can’t be thinking of maximising profit. All private schools, like Ryan in our case, shall only charge for online classes.

As all other facilities are not being used, these charges should be skipped. School-management says there are no-clear guidelines from government about reducing fees hence they won’t reduce fees. We as parents fail to understand why the government can’t make a decision on this topic,” said Aarti Mahajan, a parent.

top news
Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP Central Election Committee meeting underway
Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP Central Election Committee meeting underway
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
States’ compensation issue likely to be resolved at GST Council meet on Monday
States’ compensation issue likely to be resolved at GST Council meet on Monday
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis off to great start against KXIP
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis off to great start against KXIP
Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia
Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia
Will ask for fresh forensic team, says SSR’s family lawyer
Will ask for fresh forensic team, says SSR’s family lawyer
Rahul Gandhi to hold tractor rallies, road shows in Haryana on October 6, 7
Rahul Gandhi to hold tractor rallies, road shows in Haryana on October 6, 7
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesMI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In