Pune, Pimpri police issue externment notices to Dalit activists and political workers

Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police authorities are taking action against political persons and social workers of different Dalit outfits by serving them notices in accordance with the nature of offence registered against them at the time of Pune Bandh declared on Jan 3, 2018 in the aftermath of Bhima Koregaon riots. Dalit activists and political leaders allege that the state government was adopting double standards in dealing with such cases.

Bhartiya Republican Yuva Morcha President Rahul Dambale said that there are more than 200 such activists against whom the police have issued notices and taking action. “The CM announced that such cases have been withdrawn but a witch-hunt underway against community members who stood for their rights and agitated peacefully. We have written to the CM’s office seeking an end to the harassment being caused to Dalit political leaders and social workers by the policemen attached to city and Pimpri-Chinchwad commissionerate ,” Dambale informed.

Republican Party of India (RPI) Youth wing (Western Maharashtra) Suresh Nikalje who has been served a show cause notice dated Jan 11, 2019 said “ Sending notices to a political persons amounts to harassment of Dalits working for their rights. Holding agitations for my party is my democratic right.The police are harassing me with this externment notice. We will legally reply to the police.” Nikalje lodged a complaint with Swaraj Vidwan, member, National Commission for SC/ST and requested the commission to book PCMC police commissioner and other senior officials under Atrocities Act. Padmanbhan when contacted said that he will check on the issue and revert.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 16:58 IST