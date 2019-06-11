Pune police arrest 6 money lenders for issuing alleged death threat to borrower

The Chakan police on Monday, arrested six money lenders for forcibly recovering money.

The complaint has been filed by Madhuri Vishal Saikar (25). According to Saikar, her husband Vishal Saikar had taken loans from all the six moneylenders in 2017, to the tune of Rs 28 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Mandar Pardeshi, Ranga Thombare, Gargote Sir, Aslam Shaikh , Sachin Shevkari and Datta Khedkar.

The six accused issued a death threat, after which a first information report (FIR) was lodged, police said.

According to the police, Vishal Saikar who had borrowed money from the money lenders had already paid his dues with interest. However, the money lenders harassed him and asked him to pay extra money. They also sent death threats to him, following which they have been arrested.

According to the complainant, the moneylenders used to constantly call Saikar and demand more money. Despite clearing his dues, the accused, pestered him and subjected him to untold harassment both mental and physical.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Chakan police station.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 16:31 IST