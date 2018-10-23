Pune police arrest pest control worker for causing death of his two kids

Sandeep Sevak Dongre, 30 a resident of Anandnagar and his parents were booked by the Pune police for allegedly killing his two children, by spraying pest control chemicals at his Anandnagar residence and making the children sleep in the same house. The incident took place during the Ganpati festival in September.

The two children were identified as Sahil Dongre, 10, and Sarthak Dongre, 9. The complaint was filed by Sandeep’s wife Janhavi Dongre, 30. According to Janhavi, Sandeep sprayed chemicals on September 23 in the house at 7 pm and at 1 am and then, the family of four slept in the same house.

“The husband and wife were also affected by the chemicals. The man was in the intensive care unit (ICU) after the incident. However, the wife decided to file a complaint yesterday (Sunday) and came with a lawyer. We arrested Sandeep on Monday,” said assistant police inspector (API) Jyoti Gadkari of Abhiruchi police outpost under Sinhagad road police station who is investigating the case. The two have been married for over 11 years.

The death of the two children was recorded as accidental deaths at the Sinhagad road police station in September.

Dongre had been working as a pest control service provider for the past five years.

Janhavi in her complaint said that Sandeep was abusive towards her since the time they got married. He constantly abused her physically and verbally saying that her parents did not arrange for a proper wedding nor did they give any dowry. Janhavi also stated in her complaint that when she was pregnant with her first child, she was made to starve and when she was pregnant with her second child she was abused for giving birth to another child and her husband refused to take care of the child.

In her complaint, Janhavi also stated that Sandeep had asked her to bring ₹10 lakh from her parents’ house in order to buy a house of his own. He also threw their children out of the house.

A case under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 498(a) (domestic violence), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the pest control worker and his parents at Sinhagad road police station.

