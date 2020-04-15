e-paper
Home / Pune News / Pune police bust illegal transportation and sale of alcohol; four arrested

Pune police bust illegal transportation and sale of alcohol; four arrested

Police officials of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station on patrol near Katraj ghat intercepted a truck carrying boxes of alcohol.

pune Updated: Apr 15, 2020 16:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
In multiple cases recorded in the past three days, four men have been arrested for illegal sale and possession of alcohol during lockdown in various parts of Pune district.
In multiple cases recorded in the past three days, four men have been arrested for illegal sale and possession of alcohol during lockdown in various parts of Pune district.(AP/FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
         

In multiple cases recorded in the past three days, four men have been arrested for illegal sale and possession of alcohol during lockdown in various parts of Pune district.

Transporting liquor in a milk-supply vehicle

On Monday night, the police officials of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station on patrol near Katraj Ghat intercepted a truck carrying boxes of alcohol.

The truck’s outer design suggested that it was a milk-supply vehicle. However, upon checking, the police found 12 boxes of alcohol worth Rs 28,800, according to a statement by the Bharti Viyapeeth police station officials.

The truck driver and the cleaner have been arrested and a case under relevant sections of Maharashtra Prohibition Act has been registered in the matter.

Illegal sale of alcohol

In another case, the Pune rural police found two separate people in Daund with an illegal stock of alcohol, based on information received by sub-divisional police officer Ashwini Sharma of Daund division.

The two men were selling the alcohol without a permit during lockdown in Kumbhar galli, Daund. The two were identified as Bapu Shankar Waghmare, 28, and Akshay Gorakh Gholap, 26, both residents of Kumbhar galli.

While Waghmare was found with alcohol worth Rs 31,350, Gholap was found with alcohol worth Rs 2,640. The seizure was made by a team led by Police sub-inspector Nitin Mohite.

A case was registered under Sections 65(B) of Maharshtra Prohibition act 1949 and Section 188 of IPC at Daund police station.

Violating norms

In yet another case in Wakad, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a man who was found in possession of alcohol worth Rs 14,000.

The man allegedly tried to sell these bottles which led to gathering of people on Sunday. Not only did he lack the permit to sell, but the gathering also violated the police orders necessitating social distancing. He was also found in possession of a press card that he misused, said police.

The incident happened at 8pm on Sunday night near Tathawade chowk in Wakad.

The man has been identified as Satishkumar Vishwanath Bogali, 30, a resident of Ekta colony in Ganeshnagar. A case under Sections 2, 3 and 4 of Epidemic Act, Section 65(e) of Prohibition Act, and Section 188 of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Wakad police station.

