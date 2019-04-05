Pune police cyber cell recovers Rs 4.58 lakh between March 24 and 30

The cyber crime branch of the Pune police recovered Rs 4.58 lakh, stolen in fraudulent online transactions, from various victims.

According to the officials the victims were duped by online portals between March 24 and March 30.

In cases where the victim has been duped after sharing the OTP (one time password) online,the police stated that the victims did not receive a refund from the bank. In such cases the money is lost in the transactions through various merchants or online wallets. The cyber cell contacts these merchants or online wallets through email and ensures that the money is recovered.

In one such case, the police helped Prakash Bhateja recover, Rs 10,000 after he was duped by shopping online. The cyber cell had a successful correspondence with Paytm (through which the transactions were done) and the money was recovered. In another case, the police helped Sangeeta Dole, recover Rs 5,000 after she was duped by online travel company.

The operation of recovering the money lost in online transaction was conducted by the officers and police personnel under the supervision of Sambhaji Kadam, deputy commissioner of police (cyber crime); Nilesh More, assistant commissioner of police and Radhika Phadke, senior police inspector.

Banks to pay?

Police officials said that in the incidents where victims have lost money in online frauds without sharing the OTP, the bank is responsible for the refund. The cyber cell corresponds with the concerned banks and helps the victim recover the amount. One of the victims, Belida Bhatia had lost Rs 75,000 due to an unauthorised transaction on her credit card abroad. Immediate correspondence with the HDFC Bank in this regard helped her recover the amount.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 16:19 IST