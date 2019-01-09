Pune police issue e-challan to youth for riding without helmet with help from viral Facebook post

The traffic branch of Pune city police on Tuesday issued e-challan to a youth for riding without helmet in Kalyaninagar after his photo was posted on Facebook by a woman, with whom he had arguments while driving on a footpath on Monday. The post had gone viral with received many comments.

The woman who uploaded the picture works as an operations lead with a private telecom company. The woman posted, “So here is what exactly happened this afternoon of January 7 at Kalyaninagar signal. Me and few of my fellow colleagues were returning to work post lunch. While walking on the footpath which is meant for pavers only bunch of people tried to drive from footpath. As a person with some civic sense along with my two fellow colleagues, we denied to give way to those driving on footpath, to which couple of people respected and got off the footpath. But this man right here in picture continued to drive on footpath and said ‘madam ye India hai Amsterdam nahi’ to which I replied ‘India is India because of people like you’. He drove off showing me middle finger. He further had to stop at a signal which is when I took this picture while he was posing proudly as if he won a trophy by driving on footpath and showing me a middle finger.”

She further added, “I asked him to come on side and speak. He stopped by and started to talk abusive. My immediate response to this was me trying to take off his bike keys which is when he tried to take my hands off his bike and tried to hit me with his hand and legs and continued to use absolutely absurd and abusive language.”

As several were commenting on the issue, the man who works with a multinational bank, replied to her, “I am just waiting for the action to be taken. I am answerable to no one except law and order. This girl is taking advantage of feminism and manipulating by words and making wrong use of social media platform to satisfy her ego because (I) ignored her completely in a polite and super humble way. My (female) friend (name withheld) is the eye witness of the truth of complete cooked story. This psy***path girl has not give me access to the post as she know she is doing wrong act else she would have kept the post open for replies to all. Last but not the least people who know me, know me well. People who don’t know me can only live with perceptions created via words.”

Citizens had also tweeted his photo to Pune traffic police. DCP (traffic) Tejaswi Satpute said that e-challan (Rs 500 fine) has been issued for not wearing helmet.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 15:20 IST