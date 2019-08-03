Pune police to empower citizens with ‘Raksha’ mobile app 

pune

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 16:16 IST

Pune police will launch ‘Raksha’ mobile application for the safety and security of women and citizens in distress.

The mobile application is equipped with a feature wherein if the victim presses the SOS button on the app a signal is detected in the control room. The officer can see the exact location of the victim on his monitor and provide instant help.

Bacchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said, “The project is aimed at empowering the citizens especially women with a friendly app which will help them in case of emergency.”

“The city police are taking several initiates aimed at solving the problems of the citizens through innovative methods of policing,” he said.

According to DCP Singh, the mobile app will be launched after taking feedback from different stakeholders on its utility and resourcefulness.

Features of the app

-The mobile application is equipped with a feature wherein if the victim presses the SOS button, the GPS gets activated automatically and the live location of the resident can be monitored in real-time from the police control room.

-The application has another unique feature wherein SMS, voice and video modes are activated once the SOS button is pressed. The control room will act as a single point operation centre for managing all the SOS signals, managing distress calls for carrying out co-ordination to assist the victim.

-The system enables the creation of daily MIS (management information system) report about the calls received across the city.

-The police also plan to use the app to issue an advisory regarding natural calamities, publicity of various government initiatives and schemes, initiatives related to traffic flow during festive seasons and circulation of photos of wanted criminals and missing people.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 16:14 IST