Pune police yet to arrest Mankar after court rejected his plea last week

Deepak Mankar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and corporator, remains out of police grasp weeks after he was booked for abatement of suicide of a local real estate broker. Last Tuesday, the Bombay high court had rejected his anticipatory bail application. The court had rejected it days after a local court in Pune had rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

“We have formed two teams to apprehend him after his bail application was rejected by the court. I took over the case a few days ago,” said Jayashree Gaikwad, assistant commissioner of police, Lashkar division, who is now investigating the case.

Mankar was booked after the body of Jitendra Haribhau Jagtap, 53, was found cut in two parts after being hit by a train in Hadapsar. His son, Jayesh Jagtap, 28, filed a case after he found a suicide note at his father’s office located on the piece of land under dispute. Five people were arrested in the case for threatening Jitendra to give up the land on the day he was found dead.

A board on the property states Mankar as the legal owner of the land. However, the land is under dispute for the past decade and a half, according to the legal representatives of Mankar and local-builder Suresh Karnataki. Karnataki’s lawyers claimed that half the land belongs to him as the original owners of the land sold it in parts.

When asked if the police had come across any more allegations against Mankar during the course of the investigation, ACP Gaikwad denied it. She also refrained from sharing the locations where the teams were looking for Mankar.

Mankar was booked, arrested and acquitted in a similar case in the past. However, the police refused to comment whether there were any similarities or common names, besides Mankar, in the two cases.