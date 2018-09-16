Pune principal, counsellor booked for child sex abuse

The Wanowrie police have booked a school principal and a counsellor on charges of forcing a 14-year-old boy to watch porn on the principal’s mobile phone.

The police have invoked stringent sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, (POCSO Act) against the accused. According to police officials, the traumatised Class 9 student has refused to resume studies at the school.

The boy narrated the incident to his parents after which they approached the police station and lodged a complaint.

The principal of the school located near Fatimanagar was also accused of sexual misconduct by the victim. Investigators said that the principal forcibly showed the porn video to the victim much against his wishes and tried to molest him. When the boy went to the counsellor for help, instead of providing relief to the child, the counsellor asked him to remain quiet, police said.

The victim then went home and complained to his parents after which a complaint was lodged with the police.

