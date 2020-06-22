e-paper
Pune records highest tally of 620 fresh cases in 1 day on Sunday

While a total of 171 patients were completely cured and discharge from the hospital with total number of cured patients to 7,435. The number of critical patient on Sunday rise to 290.

pune Updated: Jun 22, 2020 16:26 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustan Times, Pune
Swab collection in progress at a Wagholi centre in Pune over the weekend.
Swab collection in progress at a Wagholi centre in Pune over the weekend.
         

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Sunday reported 620 fresh positive cases, highest one day rise till now in Pune with six deaths within 24 hours. With latest figures, Pune’s Covid tally has reached upto 12,474 and overall death toll to 510.

In neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits which had thrown 381 cases a day before, reported 98 cases on Sunday, taking the total tally of this industrial town to 1768. The previous highest one-day number of positive cases in PMC jurisdiction was on May 25, when 399 positive cases were recorded. The six deaths reported on Sunday were of people above 50 years of age.

Meanwhile, the PMC has completed a recruitment process for new doctors and nursing staff. “At least 20 nurses have been given appointment letters and the waiting list for doctors will be published on Monday.”

Earlier this month, the civic body had initiated the process to fill 97 posts for 13 persons in class 1 and class 2 category.

