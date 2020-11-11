Pune reports one death, less than 500 Covid cases in 24 hours

pune

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 16:40 IST

The state health department reported less than 500 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday as 457 cases were reported from Pune city, PCMC and Pune rural. One death due to the infection was reported in 24 hours.

The district has reported 3.39 lakh Covid cases of which 3.15 lakh have recovered, 7,119 have been reported dead and 16,903 are active cases undergoing treatment or in home isolation.

Pune city reported 187 new cases taking the total count to 174,433 and zero deaths taking the death toll to 4,073 while PCMC reported 110 new cases taking the final count to 85,706 and zero deaths with 1,187 as death toll. Pune rural reported 160 new cases taking the final count to 79,311 and one death taking the death toll to 1,826, according to the state health department.

The state health department reported that 10,769 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the final count to over 15.88 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 91.96%. Also, 3,791 new cases in the state were reported on Monday taking the total to over 17.26 lakh.

In addition, 46 Covid deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 46,374. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.63%. Of 9,536,182 laboratory samples, 1,726,926 have been tested positive (18.11%) for Covid until Tuesday. Currently, 1,011,004 people are in home quarantine and 6,980 people are in institutional quarantine.