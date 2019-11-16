Pune Rotary Club, Giripremi felicitate exemplary rescue workers

pune

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 21:52 IST

The Rotary Club of Pune Metro and mountaineering group Giripremi joined hands to honour the organisations and individuals who have performed exemplary rescue work in the hilly hinterlands of Maharashtra. These rescuers and organisations were awarded the Vocational Service Award at an event held on Saturday, at Abasaheb Garware College’s auditorium, Karvenagar on Saturday.

Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale (retired) was the chief guest of the ceremony. Naval Kishore Ram, district collector, Pune, was also present for the event.

Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale (Retd) felicitated Shivdurga Mitra Trekking and Adventure Club, Lonavla; Vaintey Giryarohan Giribhraman, Nashik, Nisargmitra, Panvel; Mahabaleshwar Trekkers, Mahabaleshwar; Bhosala Adventure Foundation, Nashik; Kartavya Bahu-uddeshiya Sanstha, Raigad and Sahyadri Trekkers, Mahabaleshwar.

Gurunath Agiwale, Mahuli Fort; Ganpat Vhole, Peb Fort; Santosh Dagade, Karjat; Kondu Vare, Kondhana; Balu Dhanagar, Nashik and Suresh Bodke, Tringalwadi Fort were awarded the individual awards by Mukund Chiplunkar, president, Rotary Club of Pune Metro; Anand Palande, founder, Giripremi; Umesh Zirpe, veteran mountaineer and convenor Giripremi.

Gokhale said, “Awardee mountaineers and organisations are doing exemplary work and they deserve this honour. I would suggest them to continue the work with the same zest.”

Suresh Bodke, one of the awardees, said, “Helping people is my responsibility. I am doing it for the past two decades and will continue to do so for the rest of my life.”

Umesh Zirpe, veteran mountaineer and convener, Giripremi, said “Several local organisations have been carrying out rescue and relief work for the past several years. Maharashtra Mountaineering Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MMRCC) brought them together on a single platform. It has helped organisations and mountaineers in streamlining the rescue work. These mountaineers are selfless and deserve praise. Rotary club’s initiative to felicitate them will boost the morale of these rescuers and organisations.”