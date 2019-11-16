e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

Pune Rotary Club, Giripremi felicitate exemplary rescue workers

pune Updated: Nov 16, 2019 21:52 IST
HT Correspodent
HT Correspodent
Hindustantimes
         

The Rotary Club of Pune Metro and mountaineering group Giripremi joined hands to honour the organisations and individuals who have performed exemplary rescue work in the hilly hinterlands of Maharashtra. These rescuers and organisations were awarded the Vocational Service Award at an event held on Saturday, at Abasaheb Garware College’s auditorium, Karvenagar on Saturday.

Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale (retired) was the chief guest of the ceremony. Naval Kishore Ram, district collector, Pune, was also present for the event.

Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale (Retd) felicitated Shivdurga Mitra Trekking and Adventure Club, Lonavla; Vaintey Giryarohan Giribhraman, Nashik, Nisargmitra, Panvel; Mahabaleshwar Trekkers, Mahabaleshwar; Bhosala Adventure Foundation, Nashik; Kartavya Bahu-uddeshiya Sanstha, Raigad and Sahyadri Trekkers, Mahabaleshwar.

Gurunath Agiwale, Mahuli Fort; Ganpat Vhole, Peb Fort; Santosh Dagade, Karjat; Kondu Vare, Kondhana; Balu Dhanagar, Nashik and Suresh Bodke, Tringalwadi Fort were awarded the individual awards by Mukund Chiplunkar, president, Rotary Club of Pune Metro; Anand Palande, founder, Giripremi; Umesh Zirpe, veteran mountaineer and convenor Giripremi.

Gokhale said, “Awardee mountaineers and organisations are doing exemplary work and they deserve this honour. I would suggest them to continue the work with the same zest.” 

Suresh Bodke, one of the awardees, said, “Helping people is my responsibility. I am doing it for the past two decades and will continue to do so for the rest of my life.” 

Umesh Zirpe, veteran mountaineer and convener, Giripremi, said “Several local organisations have been carrying out rescue and relief work for the past several years. Maharashtra Mountaineering Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MMRCC) brought them together on a single platform. It has helped organisations and mountaineers in streamlining the rescue work. These mountaineers are selfless and deserve praise. Rotary club’s initiative to felicitate them will boost the morale of these rescuers and organisations.”

top news
‘Thought restrictions were gone’: Sabarimala woman devotee sent back on Day 1
‘Thought restrictions were gone’: Sabarimala woman devotee sent back on Day 1
Naidu’s TDP to seek Centre’s help on Amaravati, spotlights investor worries
Naidu’s TDP to seek Centre’s help on Amaravati, spotlights investor worries
China army in Hong Kong for first time since pro-democracy protests began
China army in Hong Kong for first time since pro-democracy protests began
Telangana RTC employees drop merger demand; too late, says govt spurning talks
Telangana RTC employees drop merger demand; too late, says govt spurning talks
More than all other teams combined: India take massive lead in WTC
More than all other teams combined: India take massive lead in WTC
India’s unemployment crisis is worrying, writes Karan Thapar
India’s unemployment crisis is worrying, writes Karan Thapar
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
Watch: Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opens amid tight security
Watch: Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opens amid tight security
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Pune News