Pune’s Balgandharva Rang Mandir: Meet to form expert panel

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has called for a meeting on Monday to form an expert committee on the proposed redevelopment of Pune’s iconic and historically important landmark, Balgandharva Rang Mandir auditorium which has completed 50 years.

Mayor Mukta Tilak said,“PMC is going to form a committee which would include representatives from artists,audience,and experts from the allied fields.The committee will fully study the issue and will put forth suggestions. The committee will give in suggestions about renovation of Balgandharva, audience’s expectations about cleanliness, seating arragement etc.The expert committee has been formed to take feedback from residents and artists following which PMC will take its decision.”

PMC has announced a budgetary provision of Rs.10 crore for the redevelopment of the auditorium, located on Jungli Maharaj road. City-based artist groups have raised their voice against the demolition of the historic auditorium and it is to resolve this issue, that the PMC has taken the initiative to announce the meeting to form the expert committee.

Minister of State for Relief and Rehabilitation Dilip Kamble was also opposing the decision of PMC to redevelop Balgandharva Rang Mandir auditorium.He said,“I am personally opposing the decision taken by PMC. Balgandharva Rang Mandir is not just an auditorium, many people are emotionally attached to it. It is about memories.”

The Balgandharva Rang Mandir houses an auditorium and an exhibition hall, which is managed by PMC. It is one of the most sophisticated and well-equipped theatres of India. Late PL Deshpande, the renowned writer and humorist of Maharashtra, played an important role in conceptualising this theatre. The auditorium was inaugurated by Acharya Atre on June 26, 1968.