Pune’s black magic case: Godman arrested,  doctor on the run

City police arrested the godman named in the case pertaining to performing black magic on a patient who breathed her last at the Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital. The godman was identified as Sachin Yerawadekar, according to the police. He was arrested from Kasba peth and remanded in three days police custody by a local court.

The 24-year-old woman identified as Sandhya Sonawane lost the battle to multi-organ failure on Monday evening. Before she breathed her last, the godman was called to the hospital by a private doctor who had treated her in the past. Identified as Dr Satish Chavan, the doctor was also named in the case and is on the run, according to the police.

Based on the complaint filed by the deceased woman's brother, a case under Section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 (prohibition of black magic) of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, was registered at the Alankar police station. Senior police inspector Rekha Salunke of Alankar police station is investigating the case.

She said that the police have searched the known addresses of the doctor but had not traced him till Thursday afternoon when the godman was arrested.

The sections of the anti-superstition act invoked in the case can lead to jail term between 6 months to seven years and a fine between ₹5,000 and ₹50,000 upon conviction.

A ‘ghost’ story

In light of the incident at the Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, another video of a godman trying to ward of ghost presence at the Acharya Atre Community Hall in Pimpri surfaced on Thursday. The community hall is undergoing renovation and multiple workers have been deployed for the task. The workers told television channels that they heard a woman's voice asking them to come to her while another "ghost" threw stones at them. The workers further said that they called for a godman to rid the place of the two ghosts. When asked about possible police action in the matter, senior police inspector (PI) Shridhar Jadhav of Pimpri police station said that policemen from the Pimpri police station will visit the spot and look into the matter.