Pune’s Covid-19 battle focused on pockets within five wards

The 21-day national lockdown which began on March 25 and was further extended till May 3 by the Union government, has clearly helped in identifying and narrowing down of the localities that have been worst-hit by the Sars-Cov-2 virus in Pune.

An analysis of 729 positive cases in Pune over the last 15 days has shown that the Covid-19 cases have been rising in specific pockets located within five wards in the central parts of the city.

The remaining 10 wards, notably the western localities of Aundh, Baner, Kothrud, Bavdhan, Warje-Karvenagar and Sinhgad road, have not shown any significant rise in the number of cases.

While the data was provided by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) which is among the few civic bodies releasing ward-level on a daily basis, the analysis was done by city-based analyst Sahil Deo who has been interacting closely with elected representatives and officials.

Deo said in an interview that greater success could be achieved if public awareness is created about the specific pockets within the wards from where the positive cases were emerging.

“If public awareness is created about these pockets by the Pune Municipal Corporation, the people in the affected areas would become alert and feel empowered to participate in the battle against the disease,” he said. Simultaneously, it would also bring relief in the unaffected areas in these wards and the rest of the city, he said.

While Pune has seen 57 deaths of Covid-19 patients as of April 22, Bhavani peth continued to be the worst-affected ward with 171 positive cases as of April 22. It was followed by Kasba-Vishrambagwada with 111 positive cases and Dhole Patil road with 110.

As was the case last week, the “medium band” was occupied by Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori with 82 positive cases and Shivajinagar-Ghole road with 77. Underprivileged and low income areas with higher population density were the common features of the high positive areas.

“Data clearly indicates that the cases are not rising in 10 wards of the city. There is a clear differentiation between these 10 wards and the five wards where the cases are rising. Those five wards will have hotspots within them. It wold help if the civic administration creates public awareness about these hotspots,” he said.

More granular data would mean identification of the hotspots within the wards, Deo said. “If the civic authorities decide to become more vocal about these micro-narratives, it would help people rationalise the situation and people would be more willing to help and cooperate,” he said.

He pointed out that it would be unfair to say that the entire Shivajinagar-Ghole road area was facing a problem. “Most areas in that ward are not affected. It’s only three or four areas within that ward,” he noted.

As we go forward, more granular data could help in dealing with the challenge, he said.

The Pune strategy to bring Covid-19 under control

According to Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad, “The first step we took was to declare areas with high positive cases as “containment zones”. The police then brought in heavy restrictions to prevent the unnecessary movement of people. We launched mobile clinics and check-up vans in these areas and we have been getting good response.”

The health department has intensified house-to-house surveys in the containment zones and contact-tracing has been going on in these areas.

All of this has been helping us identify many positive cases. Testing has also been increased to step up detection of positive cases in the early stages itself, added Gaikwad.

Top 5 wards with positive cases

* Bhavani peth: 171

* Kasba-Vishrambaugwada: 111

* Dhole Patil road: 110

* Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori: 82

* Shivajinagar-Ghole road: 77

Wards with least cases

* Kothrud-Bavdhan: 01

* Aundh-Baner: 02

* Warje-Karvenagar: 09

* Sinhgad road: 09

* Kondhwa-Yewlewadi: 12