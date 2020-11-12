Pune’s jumbo facility sees rise in critical patients

pune

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 16:19 IST

PUNE With the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) giving up private hospital beds as per the state government’s decision, the city’s largest dedicated Covid-19 jumbo facility at College of Engineering Pune (COEP) ground is witnessing a slight increase in critical patients.

The patients are being diverted to the jumbo facility instead of being sent to private hospitals under the PMC health scheme, and a few of them are coming to the centre at a critical stage which may have led to a slight rise in the critical cases, say doctors.

The civic body now intends to keep all Covid-19 patients at one place.

As of Wednesday, the facility has 22 patients on ventilators and ten in the intensive care unit (ICU) without ventilators. The November 6 figure was 19 patients on ventilators and 14 in ICU without ventilators.

The jumbo facility has 600 beds, including 435 oxygen beds, 135 ICU beds without ventilators and 30 ventilators.

Dr Shreyansh Kapale, director, Medbros, the agency which runs the facility, said, “It is true that we are witnessing a slight rise in critical cases which could be because those from private hospitals are being diverted to the facility, but we are also seeing a few cases wherein patients are coming late to the hospital and then end up in a critical situation.”

PMC which runs the facility is paying the agency to provide manpower and services to Covid-19 patients. As per the contract, the civic body has to pay for at least 50 per cent of the beds reserved irrespective of whether they are occupied or not.

Another civic official from the health department on condition of anonymity said, “We have to pay private hospitals under the PMC’s urban poor health scheme and also to the jumbo facility agency which will only put an additional financial burden on the civic body. The civic body aims to concentrate all Covid-19 patients at one place for which the COEP jumbo centre would be a primary option.”

Rubal Agarwal, additional municipal commissioner, said, “It is true and worrying that we are seeing a rise in the number of critical patients at the jumbo facility. People are not following safety norms. We might see a spike in the number of cases too eventually since people are seen crowding streets and markets.”

Increase in critical patients at jumbo facility

As of November 11

22 patients on ventilator support

10 in ICU on oxygen support

As on November 6

19 patients on ventilator support

14 in ICU on oxygen support