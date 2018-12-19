Pune’s Kalyani firm VP’s hit ‘n’ run death: IT employee arrested, bailed

Vishal Vijay Pawar, 35, a Mumbai native now working in Pune was arrested and bailed on Tuesday in the hit’n’run incident that killed Govind Jadhav, 60, vice-president of Kalyani Carpenter Steel, a subsidiary of the Kalyani group, on Sunday morning.

The incident happened in Mundhwa and Pawar, who works with Mphasis in Magarpatta, was identified on the basis of closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident obtained by the police.

"He was granted bail by the court on Tuesday as the sections were bailable,” said police sub inspector Amit Walke of Mundhwa police station, who is investigating the case.

Pawar was driving a white Tata Safari at 6.30 am in Mundhwa on Sunday when Jadhav was out with his pet dog for a walk. After mowing down Jadhav and his dog, Pawar fled the scene. Passers-by took Jadhav to the Inlaks Budhrani hospital in Koregaon Park, where he was declared dead on arrival. The dog escaped with minor injuries.

A case under Sections 304(a), 279 of IPC and Sections 132(1)(a) and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Mundhwa police station.

