Pune’s min temp to remain between 6-7 degrees Celsius, last day of the year

The city continues to battle the cold wave with the minimum temperature being recorded at 6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, slightly more than Saturday’s 5.9 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast, the city’s minimum temperature will be in the range of 6-7 degrees Celsius on Monday, the last day of the year.

“Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions occurred at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, east Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Vidarbha. Cold wave conditions at a few places over west Madhya Pradesh and at isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Saurashtra and Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada were also witnessed,” said the IMD release.

While the city is witnessing chill in the air, the air quality has been moderate, according to the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). The city recorded the air quality index (AQI) at 107 at 7 pm on Sunday with PM2.5 and PM10 – the two pollutants at 62 umg3 and 115 umg3 respectively.

Cold wave conditions continue elsewhere in the state, with Nagpur recording 4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature while Ahmednagar, Jalgaon and Nashik in north Maharashtra witnessed the mercury touching 4.5, 6.6 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively.

The IMD report stated the possibility of cold wave in parts of Vidarbha and central Maharashtra. Interestingly, IMD officials have stated 2018 to be the coldest December with prolonged winter, the city has witnessed in the past few years.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 16:31 IST