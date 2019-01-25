Pune’s pools to stay empty as water crisis forces civic body to stop supply

Considering the water scarcity situation and repeated warnings from the irrigation department to reduce the city’s water supply, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to stop supply to washing centres, swimming pools and cement concrete roads.

Saurabh Rao, Pune municipal commissioner, said, “The civic administration has taken several steps to use water judiciously in view of the scarcity as the stock in the four dams — Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar — that supply water to the city is inadequate.”

Addressing a press conference along with Mukta Tilak, Pune mayor, on Thursday, the civic chief said that PMC will stop water supply to swimming tanks and washing centres in the city and not give permission for laying new cement concrete roads.

Tilak assured that there would be no further water cut in the city for the next few months though the irrigation department is instructing the civic body to lift 1,150 million litres per day (MLD) of water as against the present 1,350 MLD.

“It is true that as compared to the previous year, the water supply from Khadakwasla water reservoir is less. However, the city will not witness water cuts,” said Tilak, adding that PMC has instead decided to take steps to save water.

Meanwhile, the PMC water supply department had forwarded a proposal to the municipal commissioner to allow the office to stop water supply to swimming tanks and washing centres in the city. Rao gave his nod and instructed the administration to execute the plan.

The commissioner said that the civic administration would ensure that contractors do not use potable water for the ongoing cement concrete roads.

PMC water supply department officials said that the civic body had already cut water supply in the city since the past few months. The department had reduced supply to once a day from twice a day in the past.

The corporation also plans to use social media to spread awareness on water conservation.

