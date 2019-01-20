Pune’s Raj Aryan Agrawal secures 100 percentile in IIT-JEE (Mains), 2nd in India

City boy Raj Aryan Agrawal (17) secured a 100 percentile in the joint entrance examination (JEE) (Mains) and grabbed second spot across the country with a score of 340 out of 360.

National Testing Agency conducted its first JEE Main examination between January 8 and January 12 in two shifts per day across 258 cities in the country and abroad. A total of 9,29,198 candidates registered for the paper I (BE/ B Tech) in the examination. The results were declared on Saturday.

Agrawal was elated and said, “This time the exam was quite good, it had some tough questions in Physics, but they were definitely better than 2018. They made you think before you answered them, thus, making the exam enjoyable. I have a lot of interest in Maths and Science and if your concepts are cleared and you have good teachers, then, you are ready for any exam.”

Raj is from the Rajiv Gandhi Academy of E-learning in Sahakarnagar and came to Pune when he was in Class 9 to study at the Amanora Pearson School. “I also studied at PACE academy to prepare for the JEE examination where my teachers prepared us for the exams with lot of practice tests. I mostly studied for five to six hours daily at the coaching institute and also had mock tests every day during the last month i.e. December, to be ready for the exams. Before this, the coaching class would conduct practice tests every week. I gave more importance to Physics as I felt that the questions could be tough, but this time they were quite moderate,” said Agrawal.

He plans to go to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai and wishes to pursue computer engineering.

The National Testing Agency released the results of the JEE exam at least 11 days before the scheduled release date, which was January 31. This year, 15 students have scored 100 percentile, of which three are from Maharashtra. There were 467 examination centres across the country and abroad, while there were a total of 566 observers, 254 city coordinators and 25 state coordinators to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination. Those who have not qualified this time, they have another chance in April to re-appear for the JEE Main exam. The application forms to re-appear in the exam will be released in February.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 14:14 IST