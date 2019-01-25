Pune’s Sassoon hospital to have largest mortuary in state

Pune’s Sassoon hospital is all set to have the largest mortuary in the state which will accommodate 100 corpses at a time. The construction of the mortuary is already underway. This new mortuary is being constructed near the new 11-storeyed building within the premises of Sassoon hospital. Dr Pravin Shingare, director medical education and research, Maharashtra (DMER) said, “As of now for the first phase of the mortuary Rs 10 crore has been granted and the construction work has kick-started within the premises of the hospital,” informed

The mortuary of the hospital which is currently located near the burns ward has a capacity of accommodating 32 corpses. But with the new facility the hospital will not only have the largest cold room, but will also have a demonstration room along with a gallery to watch live autopsies for students, research laboratory, museum and a practical laboratory. It will also have a special room for decomposed body, which is lacking in the current facility.

Dr S Punpale, director and head of forensic department, BJ Medical College and Sassoon hospital said, “The new mortuary is being constructed as there is a rise in autopsies every year, and we are the only hospital who are conducting the highest number of autopsies in Maharashtra.”

“Looking at all these reasons we requested the health ministry to grant us permission to start a new mortuary and we have received the sanction”, said Punpale.

Girish Mahajan, minister of medical education and water resources, Maharashtra said, “Sassoon is the only hospital that conduct the largest number of post-mortems currently as compared to other medical colleges in the state and hence they need more space. Looking at the growing work, permission has been granted to them to come up with an exclusive mortuary with not only an accommodation for 100 corpses but with a cold storage room which will be totally air conditioned and will have separate facilities like research lab, auditorium and a video conference room. It will be a four storied building.”

Rise in post-mortems

Talking about the reason behind the rise in post-mortems with them Punpale said “We performed 4,500 post-mortems in 2016, 5,000 post-mortems in 2017 and till December 2018 there were 6,500 post-mortems. The reason behind the rise in post-mortems are increase in number of suicide cases, casualties due to road accidents, homicidal deaths and medical negligence. 50 per cent post-mortems are Road Traffic Accident (RTA) deaths. The current 32 cabinet mortuary constantly needs repair works. We suffer from, constant technical issues as the cabinets are old.”

