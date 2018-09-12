Pune’s Sinhgad institute faces threat of losing affiliation from SPPU

The prolonged problems of the Sinhgad Technical Education Society (STES) appears to be increasing in multiple folds as the Savitribai Phule Pune university (SPPU) has decided to de-affiliate the STES while urging Charity Commissioner to take action for alleged “financial irregularities” into the institute.

Dr. Nitin Karmalkar, Vice Chancellor of SPPU said, “The numerous irregularities of the STES have been in the public domain for very long now. Despite, repeated directives from the state government and judiciary, the management of the STES did not abide by them. Consequently, we will be serving them the first notice of de affiliation from the SPPU on September 19.”

STES has been in the wrong news ever since the faculty and non-teaching staff of nearly 100 institutes of STES resorted to strike demanding their pending salaries of 16 months. While in the last month STES cleared the pending dues of nearly 350 staff members, other prevails to suffer.

Also, STES has been under the scanner for evading tax payment from 2005 to 2013.

STES faculty along with the Marathi outfit called Sambhaji Brigade staged a protest in the SPPU on Tuesday accusing the STES management of consistently violating all the laws along with being deaf ears to the problems of thousands of protesting STES staff members.

While STES management did not respond to the calls made by HT, Karmalkar has slammed the STES for its actions saying there has to be an end to the violations done by the STES. “I have also written to the charity commissioner of Pune requesting him to take immediate actions against the STES,” said Karmalkar .

In his letter to Charity Commissioner, Karmalkar said considering the financial irregularities, action can be taken against STES which includes a police complaint.

Former faculty of STES who has been leading the protest against the management of the college termed it as a milestone for all the exasperated teachers who have been fighting the battle for their justice.

While we are happy with the actions taken by the SPPU against the STES, we hope that the SPPU and the charity commissioner continue to take such tough stands until all the genuine demands of the STES staff members are finally met, said Shinde.

