Pune students take note: sample question papers for Class 10 now ‘live’

The third set of model question papers for the secondary school certificate(SSC) examination for the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary education (MSBSHSE) will be uploaded on www.ebalbharati.in today (January 28, 2019), according to Rajeev Patole, special officer, Balbharati, the state’s textbook bureau.

The model question papers are being uploaded by Balbharati to help students get familiar with the revised syllabus and question paper pattern for the state board exam scheduled to be held in March 2019.

The second set of model question papers for the SSC examination was uploaded between December 24, 2018 and January 12, 2019. The first set of model question papers were uploaded on November 26, 2018.

According to officials, the first two set of question papers uploads received tremendous response.

“Since it is the first activity-based exam, these sample papers will help in easing out exam fear of students and also prepare them to handle competitive exams,” said Patole.

He said that language papers would be for 100 marks, while Science and Mathematics question papers (activity-based) will be for 80 marks. “The question papers will be application oriented. Besides, these activity-based question papers will give more time to students during examination,” he said. The remaining 20 marks are for practicals/ orals.

The curriculum for Classes 6 to 10 has undergone major changes for the academic year 2018-2019 and has moved towards activity-based learning, said the official. While the previous examination pattern was based on rote learning, the present pattern is activity-based. Balbharati and the state education department also conduct guidance sessions to help students understand the new pattern. The guidance sessions are conducted not only for teachers from government-aided schools, so that they can clear the doubts of students regarding the revised syllabus and examination papers, but also for NGOs so that students from NGO-run schools can also benefit.

Elaborating on how Balbharati is helping students cope with the change, Patole said, “For science and tech practical exam, we have published activity-based practical books for students.”

Patole said that Balbharati will publish only three sets of model question papers this academic year. “However, Balbharati will prepare learning material for Class 10 along with activity sheets in the future which would be useful for students,” he said.

The question papers for different subjects are to be uploaded on different days, after which Balbharati will issue the answer key and also upload a video by subject experts. This step will enable students to solve the question paper on their own and then evaluate themselves after the answers are issued.

